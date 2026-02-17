U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Havel, center, tactical aircraft maintenance specialist with the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs pre-launch inspection during Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing’s execution of the ACE concept is strategically vital as it enables the rapid generation and regeneration of combat sorties with minimal resources from dispersed locations, enhancing force survivability and complicating adversary targeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9527351
|VIRIN:
|260204-Z-JS588-1180
|Resolution:
|7617x5078
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th Fighter Wing Exercises Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Concept [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.