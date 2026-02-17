MacDill streamlines commercial vehicle access at Tanker Way Gate

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jean-Pierre Tshamala, 6th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, inspects a vehicle at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 9, 2026. The 6th SFS implemented a new process at Tanker Way Gate to streamline installation access for delivery and commercial vehicles, including household goods shipments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9527202
|VIRIN:
|260209-F-PV508-1050
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
by A1C Autumn Lindor
