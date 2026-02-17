(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MacDill streamlines commercial vehicle access at Tanker Way Gate

    MacDill streamlines commercial vehicle access at Tanker Way Gate

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from 6th Security Forces Squadron inspect a vehicle at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 9, 2026. The 6th SFS implemented a new process at Tanker Way Gate to streamline installation access for delivery and commercial vehicles, including household goods shipments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 13:48
    Photo ID: 9527201
    VIRIN: 260209-F-PV508-1033
    Resolution: 5927x3943
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill streamlines commercial vehicle access at Tanker Way Gate [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill streamlines commercial vehicle access at Tanker Way Gate
    MacDill streamlines commercial vehicle access at Tanker Way Gate

    MacDill streamlines commercial vehicle access at Tanker Way Gate

    MacDill
    6th SFS
    Tanker Way Gate
    Security Forces

