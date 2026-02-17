MacDill streamlines commercial vehicle access at Tanker Way Gate

Photo By Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor | Airmen from 6th Security Forces Squadron inspect a vehicle at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 9, 2026. The 6th SFS implemented a new process at Tanker Way Gate to streamline installation access for delivery and commercial vehicles, including household goods shipments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 6th Security Forces Squadron implemented a new process Dec.15 at Tanker Way Gate to streamline installation access for delivery and commercial vehicles, including household goods shipments.

The updated procedure allows base residents and units expecting deliveries to submit required driver information in advance, reducing wait times and eliminating the need for sponsors to meet vehicles at the gate.

Under the previous process, sponsors were required to be physically present at Tanker Way Gate to escort or sponsor commercial drivers upon arrival. The new process enables sponsors to submit driver details through the Tanker Way organizational inbox at least 72 hours prior to arrival. Once verified, security forces can issue a pass in advance.

“We’re responsible for processing all commercial vehicles that enter the installation,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William Foster, noncommissioned officer in charge of Tanker Way Gate. “Submitting the information ahead of time allows us to complete the vetting process before the driver arrives.”

According to Foster, common issues that delay processing include incorrect driver’s license numbers, missing state of license issuance, missing passport information for foreign nationals and incomplete sponsor information. Submissions missing required data may be corrected within the 72-hour window.

Requests not submitted within the required timeframe are processed using the previous, in-person sponsorship method.

Commercial drivers must still arrive with required physical documents, which may include a driver’s license, Social Security card, passport, proof of citizenship or work authorization, and disposition paperwork, as applicable.

“This is a military installation, and everything we do is security-based,” Foster said. “Our priority is protecting the people who live and work here while improving efficiency where possible.”

For more information on Tanker Way Gate procedures, call 813-828-7790 or email 6SFS.TankerWay.BAL@us.af.mil.