(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor Visits USS Greeneville [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor Visits USS Greeneville

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tiarra Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Feb. 12, 2026) Master Chief Logistics Specialist (Submarine) Daniel Dumitrache, left, chief of the boat, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772), shows the inside of a torpedo tube to Ms. Anne Marie Schumann, middle, Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor, during a ship tour, Feb. 12, 2026. Greeneville is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 13:38
    Photo ID: 9527187
    VIRIN: 260212-N-QG393-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor Visits USS Greeneville [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Tiarra Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor Visits USS Greeneville
    Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor Visits USS Greeneville
    Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor Visits USS Greeneville
    Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor Visits USS Greeneville
    Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor Visits USS Greeneville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Greeneville
    DON Principal Cyber Advisor
    Anne Marie Schumann

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery