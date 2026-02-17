Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor Visits USS Greeneville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Feb. 12, 2026) Cmdr. Chad Tella, commanding officer, Los Angeles-Class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772), provides an overview of the ship’s torpedo room to Ms. Anne Marie Schumann, middle, Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor, during a ship tour, Feb. 12, 2026. Greeneville is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)