Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor Visits USS Greeneville

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Feb. 12, 2026) Cmdr. Chad Tella, commanding officer, Los Angeles-Class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772), provides an overview of the ship’s torpedo room to Ms. Anne Marie Schumann, middle, Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor, during a ship tour, Feb. 12, 2026. Greeneville is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)
|02.12.2026
|02.19.2026 13:38
|9527183
|260212-N-QG393-1009
|6720x4480
|6.18 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
