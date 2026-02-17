Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor Visits USS Greeneville

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Feb. 12, 2026) Master Chief Logistics Specialist (Submarine) Daniel Dumitrache, left, chief of the boat, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772), demonstrates usage of an Emergency Breathing Apparatus mask to Ms. Anne Marie Schumann, Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor, during a ship tour, Feb. 12, 2026. Greeneville is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)
