Chief Technology Officer of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command Speaks at DON Digital Warfighting Symposium

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2026) Randall Sharo (middle), Chief Technology Officer of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, takes part in a panel discussion about future cyber security concepts during the Department of the Navy's Digital Warfighting Symposium in San Diego February 10, 2026. U.S. Fleet Cyber Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple)