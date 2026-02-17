(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, U.S. 10th Fleet Speaks at AFCEA West 2026 [Image 4 of 6]

    Commander U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, U.S. 10th Fleet Speaks at AFCEA West 2026

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Ruple 

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2026) Vice Admiral Heidi Berg, Commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, answers questions from military and industry leaders in the Information Warfare Pavilion at AFCEA West in San Diego February 10, 2026. U.S. Fleet Cyber Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9527182
    VIRIN: 260210-N-SC038-1006
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Commander U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, U.S. 10th Fleet Speaks at AFCEA West 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

