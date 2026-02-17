Commander U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, U.S. 10th Fleet Speaks at AFCEA West 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2026) Vice Admiral Heidi Berg, Commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, answers questions from military and industry leaders in the Information Warfare Pavilion at AFCEA West in San Diego February 10, 2026. U.S. Fleet Cyber Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple)