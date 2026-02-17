(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Honors Project Manager for Strengthening the Navy's 'Foundry' [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Honors Project Manager for Strengthening the Navy’s ‘Foundry’

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Nathan Johnson, a civilian project manager, is recognized as the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central's (EURAFCENT) 2026 Project Manager of the Year aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Feb. 19, 2026. The Project Manager of the Year program recognizes the NAVFAC professional who best demonstrates excellence leading and integrating diverse teams to achieve complex and vital project objectives. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 08:04
    Photo ID: 9526663
    VIRIN: 260219-N-GN523-1015
    Resolution: 4258x2836
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Honors Project Manager for Strengthening the Navy’s ‘Foundry’ [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

