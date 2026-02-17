NAVFAC EURAFCENT Honors Project Manager for Strengthening the Navy’s ‘Foundry’

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo | Nathan Johnson, a civilian project manager, is recognized as the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central's (EURAFCENT) 2026 Project Manager of the Year aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Feb. 19, 2026. The Project Manager of the Year program recognizes the NAVFAC professional who best demonstrates excellence leading and integrating diverse teams to achieve complex and vital project objectives. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) has named Nathan Johnson, a civilian project manager who guided $191 million in critical infrastructure projects, its 2026 Project Manager of the Year.

Johnson’s work strengthens what the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) calls ‘The Foundry’—the shore-based infrastructure and intellectual capital that forms the bedrock of naval power.

“Nathan’s work is a perfect example of how we are strengthening the Foundry, the very foundation of our Fleet,” said Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “He turns the strategic need for resilient infrastructure into an operational reality that allows our warfighters to execute their mission. His leadership ensures the bedrock of our Navy is strong and ready. Congratulations, Nathan, on earning this well-deserved recognition.”

The Project Manager of the Year program recognizes the NAVFAC professional who best demonstrates excellence leading and integrating diverse teams to achieve complex and vital project objectives.

“It’s an honor I feel must be shared because it is earned by the committed efforts of a strong and resilient team,” Johnson said. “All successes result from team effort from start to finish, so this recognition is possible because the team has maintained resilience and pulled together.”

Johnson’s team-focused approach has been essential in managing a diverse portfolio including high-stakes renovations of operational facilities across Italy and Iceland, providing a direct link to Navy’s strategic priorities.

“The facilities work we do provides the infrastructure foundation for naval operations across Europe,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of these contributions to success of those missions, which benefit the United States and our NATO allies.”

As a senior project manager, Johnson’s leadership was instrumental in the success of projects vital to maritime patrol and reconnaissance of Commander, Task Force 67. His ability to navigate complex challenges is a hallmark of his management style.

“Every project is unique and follows its own trajectory, so it’s important to be aware of each project’s short- and long-term goals,” Johnson said. “Our job is to identify and remove the obstacles to achieving those goals. Connecting each obstacle with the right problem-solvers is the key to making it to the finish line.”

That link to the operational fleet provides a powerful incentive. “The continued success of their missions depends heavily on our ability to deliver quality facilities that meet their needs,” Johnson said. “That commitment to mission is the daily motivation to overcome each new challenge.”

In a complex environment with numerous stakeholders, Johnson believes one skill is paramount. “The ability to recognize problems early and communicate them up and down the ladder is critical to ensuring each member of the team understands how they can contribute to project success,” he said.

Jason Frick, the Programs & Project Management director for NAVFAC EURAFCENT, said Johnson is adept translating complex construction challenges into operational readiness. Frick highlighted a project where Johnson’s proactive coordination with Navy Region EURAFCENT and the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction office in Sigonella was key to securing more than $4 million in additional funding. The action prevented potential construction delays estimated at $12,000 per day.

“This isn't just an impressive statistic—it's a direct contribution to the warfighter's ability to execute their mission without interruption,” Frick said. “He has a unique ability to foster collaboration and bring clarity to chaos, especially on projects with limited initial planning. That skill is invaluable.”

Johnson is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan. A graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering, he joined the EURAFCENT team in September 2023. While his engineering degree from Virginia Tech serves as a foundation, Johnson says success comes from collaboration.

“Success in this job depends on learning the organization and developing positive working relationships with the brilliant people who can help you get things done.”

The operating environment in the region is one of constant evolution. “Constraints and challenges have only increased during my time here, and we are proving our ability to roll with the punches in this evolving climate,” Johnson said.

Despite the challenges, the sense of purpose remains strong.

“The days are long, though the weeks and months fly by,” Johnson said. “There is never a shortage of new challenges to solve, but that’s what we are here to do and we do it with pride.”

When the CNO talks about the Foundry underwriting our combat credibility, Olsen said he’s talking about the work people like Nathan do every day.

“When you see him deliver a cost-efficient renovation for a major task force, that's what strengthening the Foundry looks like in practice,” said Olsen. “He doesn't just support our mission; he is building the bedrock of our naval power.”

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) is the Navy’s engineering and construction command, responsible for the planning, design, construction and maintenance of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps facilities worldwide. NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central is the forward-deployed command that delivers these services across three continents, ensuring U.S. and allied forces have the critical infrastructure needed to support their missions.

For updates or coverage opportunities, email mailto:NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil