NAVFAC EURAFCENT Honors Project Manager for Strengthening the Navy’s ‘Foundry’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nathan Johnson, a civilian project manager, is recognized as the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central's (EURAFCENT) 2026 Project Manager of the Year aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Feb. 19, 2026. The Project Manager of the Year program recognizes the NAVFAC professional who best demonstrates excellence leading and integrating diverse teams to achieve complex and vital project objectives. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)