Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Robert Elmore, command sergeant major of the Alabama Army National Guard, speaks to Military Police Officers from the 214th Military Police Company about their mission in Europe, Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 12, 2026. The engagement aimed to boost morale and recognize the Soldier's contributions to regional security and NATO interoperability. The visit also allowed Elmore to build stronger connections with regional and Garrison partners in Poland and Bulgaria. (Courtesy Photo)