    Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe [Image 2 of 3]

    Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe

    BULGARIA

    02.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Robert Elmore, command sergeant major of the Alabama Army National Guard, speaks to Military Police Officers from the 214th Military Police Company about their mission in Europe, Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 12, 2026. The engagement aimed to boost morale and recognize the Soldier's contributions to regional security and NATO interoperability. The visit also allowed Elmore to build stronger connections with regional and Garrison partners in Poland and Bulgaria. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 07:05
    Photo ID: 9526646
    VIRIN: 260212-A-GC700-6033
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V Corps
    StrongerTogether
    Victory Corps
    ItWillBeDone
    Alabama National Guard

