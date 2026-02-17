Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Alabama National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Izzo, commander of Task Force Warrior, smiles for a photo during his visit to Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 12, 2026. The engagement aimed to boost morale and recognize the Soldier's contributions to regional security and NATO interoperability. The visit also allowed Izzo to build stronger connections with regional and Garrison partners in Poland and Bulgaria. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP KOSZIUSZKO, Poland — U.S. Army Alabama National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Izzo, commander of Task Force Warrior, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Robert Elmore, command sergeant major of the Alabama Army National Guard, visited the 214th Military Police Company at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, and Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 9 - 13.

The engagements aimed to boost morale and recognize the Soldier's contributions to regional security and NATO interoperability, and underscoring stronger ties with regional partners and Allies. Specifically, the visit also allowed Izzo and Elmore to build stronger connections with Garrison partners in Poland and Bulgaria.

The 214th Military Police Company is deployed in support of V Corps operations, providing security and law enforcement support throughout the theater.

V Corps remains committed to deepening partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. Media can view and download high-resolution photos, videos, and stories at the V Corps DVIDS page. For updates on potential coverage opportunities, email victory.media@army.mil.