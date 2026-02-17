(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe

    Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Alabama National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Izzo, commander of Task Force...... read more read more

    POLAND

    02.18.2026

    Story by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    CAMP KOSZIUSZKO, Poland — U.S. Army Alabama National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Izzo, commander of Task Force Warrior, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Robert Elmore, command sergeant major of the Alabama Army National Guard, visited the 214th Military Police Company at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, and Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 9 - 13.

    The engagements aimed to boost morale and recognize the Soldier's contributions to regional security and NATO interoperability, and underscoring stronger ties with regional partners and Allies. Specifically, the visit also allowed Izzo and Elmore to build stronger connections with Garrison partners in Poland and Bulgaria.

    The 214th Military Police Company is deployed in support of V Corps operations, providing security and law enforcement support throughout the theater.

    V Corps remains committed to deepening partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. Media can view and download high-resolution photos, videos, and stories at the V Corps DVIDS page. For updates on potential coverage opportunities, email victory.media@army.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 07:04
    Story ID: 558356
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe, by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe
    Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe
    Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    v-corps
    strongertogether
    alabama--national-guard
    victorycorps
    itwillbedone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version