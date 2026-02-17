Alabama National Guard Leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Alabama National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Izzo, commander of Task Force Warrior, center right, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Robert Elmore, command sergeant major of the Alabama Army National Guard, center left, stands with Military Police Officers from the 214th Military Police Company for a photo during their visit to Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 12, 2026. The engagement aimed to boost morale and recognize the Soldier's contributions to regional security and NATO interoperability. The visit also allowed Izzo to build stronger connections with regional and Garrison partners in Poland and Bulgaria. (Courtesy Photo)