    USS Emory S. Land Conducts Underway Operations January 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Emory S. Land Conducts Underway Operations January 2026

    GUAM

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Seaman Isabel Mendoza 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2026) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariners train on anchoring operations on the bow of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan. 15, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 00:30
    Photo ID: 9526367
    VIRIN: 260115-N-DM179-1221
    Resolution: 4378x3383
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Emory S. Land Conducts Underway Operations January 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SN Isabel Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Underway
    Apra Harbor
    Submarine Tender
    Guam

