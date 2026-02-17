USS Emory S. Land Conducts Underway Operations January 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2026) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariners train on anchoring operations on the bow of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan. 15, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)