PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2026) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariners train on anchoring operations on the bow of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan. 15, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 00:30
|Photo ID:
|9526367
|VIRIN:
|260115-N-DM179-1221
|Resolution:
|4378x3383
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Emory S. Land Conducts Underway Operations January 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SN Isabel Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.