USS Emory S. Land Conducts Underway Operations January 2026

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 14, 2026) – Sailors aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) make preparations to get underway from Apra Harbor, Guam, Jan. 14, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)
