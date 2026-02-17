USS Emory S. Land Conducts Underway Operations January 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 14, 2026) – Capt. Brian Rhoades, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), makes an announcement to the ship during departure from Apra Harbor, Guam, Jan. 14, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)