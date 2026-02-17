(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    72 Years Strong: ROK-US Alliance honored at symposium and dinner reception [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    72 Years Strong: ROK-US Alliance honored at symposium and dinner reception

    CHEONAN, CHUNGCHEONGNAMDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Seu Chan 

    USAG Humphreys

    Participants pose for a group photo at the Association of Korea-America Alliance’s symposium and dinner reception to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the ROK-US Alliance in Cheonan City, Dec. 11, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 20:19
    Photo ID: 9526206
    VIRIN: 251212-A-KI373-1002
    Resolution: 3284x1715
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: CHEONAN, CHUNGCHEONGNAMDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGNAM-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 72 Years Strong: ROK-US Alliance honored at symposium and dinner reception [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Seu Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    72 Years Strong: ROK-US Alliance honored at symposium and dinner reception
    72 Years Strong: ROK-US Alliance honored at symposium and dinner reception

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    72 Years Strong: ROK-US Alliance honored at symposium and dinner reception

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery