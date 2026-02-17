72 Years Strong: ROK-US Alliance honored at symposium and dinner reception

Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | U.S. Army Col. Kristin Steinbrecher (center), commander of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, stands with members of the Association of Korea-America Alliance during a symposium and dinner reception to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the ROK-US Alliance in Cheonan City, Dec. 11, 2025. see less | View Image Page

CHEONAN CITY, South Korea — U.S. military and Republic of Korea soldiers, city officials and community members gathered for a symposium and dinner reception to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the ROK-US Alliance, highlighting more than seven decades of shared sacrifice, strategic cooperation and unwavering commitment to regional security, Dec. 11, 2025.

“Today, we celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the Republic of Korea-United States Alliance,” said U.S. Army Col. Kristin Steinbrecher, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. “An alliance that continues to stand as a cornerstone of peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific region.”

Hosted by the Association of Korea-America Alliance, the event marked the culmination of a year filled with cultural exchanges, academic forums and volunteer initiatives. Events such as the Korean Cultural Experience and strawberry picking, the Cheonan K-Culture Festival, the Cultural Experience at Sonobell Water Park and more proved to be great ways of bringing American service members and their families together with Korean citizens to enjoy local traditions and strengthen the bonds between allied nations.

Song Young-Gyu, chairman of the Association of Korea-America Alliance kicked off the event by recognizing the enduring significance of the partnership and thanking local and military leaders for their continued support. “I truly hope that today’s gathering will serve as a meaningful starting point for continued dialogue and cooperation,” said Song through a translator.

Representatives from Cheonan City, Chungcheongnam-do Province and USAG Humphreys then took part in recognizing these efforts by presenting awards to individuals and organizations who strengthened community partnerships and contributed to the ROK-US Alliance throughout the year.

“For more than seven decades, our alliance has grown stronger not only through military cooperation but also through our shared vision, mutual understanding and enduring friendship between our two nations,” said Steinbrecher.

The ceremony continued with remarks from regional leaders, including Kim Tae-Heum, governor of Chungcheongnam-do Province, and Cheonan City Council Chairwoman Kim Haeng-Geum. Both leaders emphasized the importance of keeping strong ties between U.S. forces and the local community as regional challenges continue to rise.

“In recent months, North Korea has deepened military cooperation with Russia, raising tensions and instability across the region,” said Kim Tae-Heum through a translator. “In these uncertain times, the unity and cooperation of the ROK-US Alliance is more vital than ever.”

The symposium wrapped up with a keynote speech from Professor Park Sung-Gi of U1 University, who spoke about the ROK-US Alliance and the opportunities it creates for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The event concluded with a shared meal between Soldiers, leaders and community members, giving everyone a chance to connect on a personal level and reflect on the relationships that the allied nations share.

“On behalf of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Association of Korea-America Alliance for your remarkable efforts in strengthening the ironclad ROK-US Alliance. Your dedication continues to make our nations stronger, more connected for today and tomorrow,” said Steinbrecher.

“May the next 72 years of our Alliance be marked by continued cooperation, mutual prosperity and unwavering friendship.”