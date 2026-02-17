72 Years Strong: ROK-US Alliance honored at symposium and dinner reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Kristin Steinbrecher (center), commander of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, stands with members of the Association of Korea-America Alliance during a symposium and dinner reception to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the ROK-US Alliance in Cheonan City, Dec. 11, 2025.