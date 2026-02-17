Bamboo Eagle After Dark

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Primp, Air Combat Command, 27th Fighter Squadron, 1st Fighter Wing, conducts night raid accountability during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb 14, 2026. Commanders are pushed to make rapid, high -stakes decisions as the exercise creates complex operational dilemmas, enhancing their ability to adapt and maintain mission effectiveness in contested environments.. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)