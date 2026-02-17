Bamboo Eagle After Dark

U.S. Air Force Airmen train nighttime operations during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb 14, 2026. The exercise challenges participants to demonstrate their flexibility, reinforcing their ability to adapt to rapidly evolving threats and scenarios. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
