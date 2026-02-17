(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bamboo Eagle After Dark

    Bamboo Eagle After Dark

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen train nighttime operations during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb 14, 2026. The exercise challenges participants to demonstrate their flexibility, reinforcing their ability to adapt to rapidly evolving threats and scenarios. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 19:43
    Photo ID: 9526152
    VIRIN: 260214-F-DA718-1014
    Resolution: 5771x3840
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Bamboo Eagle After Dark, by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BambooEagle

