Kilo Company Incentive Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shawn Voe, a drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, sets his recruits into a formation following a series wide incentive training session on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)