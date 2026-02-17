(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kilo Company Incentive Training

    Kilo Company Incentive Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shawn Voe, a drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gives commands to a recruit during a series wide incentive training session on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9525399
    VIRIN: 260218-M-OL563-1234
    Resolution: 4770x6360
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Kilo Company Incentive Training, by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drill instructor
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    guideon
    recruit
    IT

