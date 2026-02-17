Kilo Company Incentive Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with follow series, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march towards an open field to receive a series wide incentive training session on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)