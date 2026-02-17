Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Tank crew participates in combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05, Feb. 18, 2026 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson)