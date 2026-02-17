(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Tank crew participates in combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Tank crew participates in combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Tank crew participates in combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05, Feb. 18, 2026 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 10:50
    Photo ID: 9525254
    VIRIN: 260218-A-SA875-1041
    Resolution: 5696x3797
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Tank crew participates in combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Tank crew participates in combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05
    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Tank crew participates in combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05
    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Tank crew participates in combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05
    A U.S. Army equipment transportation vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery