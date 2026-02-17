A U.S. Army equipment transportation vehicle stationed in the field at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, during Combined Resolve 26-05, Feb. 18, 2026. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
This work, A U.S. Army equipment transportation vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.