A U.S. Army equipment transportation vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army equipment transportation vehicle stationed in the field at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, during Combined Resolve 26-05, Feb. 18, 2026. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.