    A U.S. Army equipment transportation vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 4 of 4]

    A U.S. Army equipment transportation vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Army equipment transportation vehicle stationed in the field at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, during Combined Resolve 26-05, Feb. 18, 2026. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 10:50
    Photo ID: 9525261
    VIRIN: 260218-A-SA875-1043
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.84 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S. Army equipment transportation vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Tank crew participates in combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05
    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Tank crew participates in combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05
    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Tank crew participates in combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05
    A U.S. Army equipment transportation vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    stronger together
    Combined Resolve
    7ATC

