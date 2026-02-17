(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels

    GERMANY

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, react to indirect fire in a training exercise during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 16, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 10:56
    Photo ID: 9525235
    VIRIN: 260216-A-QN736-1275
    Resolution: 5651x3848
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Riley Anfinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels
    U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels
    U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels
    U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels
    U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels
    U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels
    U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels
    U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery