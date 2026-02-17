U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Colin Oday, assigned to 101st Brigade Support Battalion pulls security during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 16, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)