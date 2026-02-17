U.S. Army Soldiers Train During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Leach, assigned to 101st Brigade Support Battalion, conducts a LACE report with Sgt. Kimberlee Rudolph during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 16, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)