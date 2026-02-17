(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MCRD San Diego

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MCRD San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith recognizes Cpl. Rodney Sanders Jr., drill instructor, Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 11, 2026. Gen. Smith visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego to observe recruit training, Recruiters School and depot operations, underscoring ongoing efforts to strengthen recruiting and sustain the process of making Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 18:03
    Photo ID: 9524613
    VIRIN: 260205-M-WJ192-1015
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 943.73 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MCRD San Diego [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiting
    MCRDSD
    USMCNews
    Marines
    Commandant
    CMC

