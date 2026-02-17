The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MCRD San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith recognizes Cpl. Rodney Sanders Jr., drill instructor, Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 11, 2026. Gen. Smith visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego to observe recruit training, Recruiters School and depot operations, underscoring ongoing efforts to strengthen recruiting and sustain the process of making Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)