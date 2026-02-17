The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MCRD San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt., Anthony Gabriel, Basic Career Planner Course chief, Marine Corps Recruiting and Retention School, stand at parade rest after being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 11, 2026. The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego to observe recruit training, tour Marine Corps Recruiting and Retention School, and engage with students and staff, underscoring ongoing efforts to strengthen recruiting and sustain the process of making Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)