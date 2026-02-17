The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MCRD San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith observes Bravo company practice for graduation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 11, 2026. Gen. Smith visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego to observe recruit training, tour Marine Corps Recruiting and Retention School, and engage with students and staff, underscoring ongoing efforts to strengthen recruiting and sustain the process of making Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)