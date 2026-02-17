(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Fitzgerald 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, compete in a pull-up competition at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 17, 2026. Marines receive instruction from U.S. Marine Corps Col. Misty Posey, the commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion, MCAGCC, MAGTFTC. Guided by the principle that "strength is a skill" anyone can master, Marines receive instruction in the "grease the groove" method. Advocated by Posey, this system uses frequent, sub-maximal sets of pull-ups to build lasting strength, avoid burnout, and increase maximum repetitions. To achieve a first pull-up, the program focuses on four key exercises: partner-assisted repetitions, partial-range-of-motion pull-ups, jumping pull-ups, and negatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Fitzgerald)

    VIRIN: 260217-M-DR066-1263
    This work, U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cody Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMCNews, Pull-ups, Fitness, lethality, Strength, Camaraderie

