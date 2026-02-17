U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Misty Posey, the commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, observes Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang, a California native, combat videographer with Communication Strategy and Operations, MCAGCC, MAGTFTC, conduct pull-ups at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 17, 2026. Guided by the principle that "strength is a skill" anyone can master, Marines receive instruction in the "grease the groove" method. Advocated by Posey, this system uses frequent, sub-maximal sets of pull-ups to build lasting strength, avoid burnout, and increase maximum repetitions. To achieve a first pull-up, the program focuses on four key exercises: partner-assisted repetitions, partial-range-of-motion pull-ups, jumping pull-ups, and negatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Fitzgerald)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 18:32
|Photo ID:
|9524596
|VIRIN:
|260217-M-DR066-1178
|Resolution:
|4037x6055
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
