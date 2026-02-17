U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Misty Posey, the commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, observes Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang, a California native, combat videographer with Communication Strategy and Operations, MCAGCC, MAGTFTC, conduct pull-ups at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 17, 2026. Guided by the principle that "strength is a skill" anyone can master, Marines receive instruction in the "grease the groove" method. Advocated by Posey, this system uses frequent, sub-maximal sets of pull-ups to build lasting strength, avoid burnout, and increase maximum repetitions. To achieve a first pull-up, the program focuses on four key exercises: partner-assisted repetitions, partial-range-of-motion pull-ups, jumping pull-ups, and negatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Fitzgerald)