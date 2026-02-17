(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Fitzgerald 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Misty Posey, the commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, observes Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang, a California native, combat videographer with Communication Strategy and Operations, MCAGCC, MAGTFTC, conduct pull-ups at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 17, 2026. Guided by the principle that "strength is a skill" anyone can master, Marines receive instruction in the "grease the groove" method. Advocated by Posey, this system uses frequent, sub-maximal sets of pull-ups to build lasting strength, avoid burnout, and increase maximum repetitions. To achieve a first pull-up, the program focuses on four key exercises: partner-assisted repetitions, partial-range-of-motion pull-ups, jumping pull-ups, and negatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Fitzgerald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 18:32
    Photo ID: 9524596
    VIRIN: 260217-M-DR066-1178
    Resolution: 4037x6055
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cody Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program
    U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program
    U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program
    U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program
    U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program
    U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program
    U.S. Marines participate in Col. Posey’s pull-up program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMCNews, Pull-ups, Fitness, lethality, Strength, Camaraderie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery