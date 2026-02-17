A C-5M Super Galaxy flies to a testing range at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 12, 2026. The C-5M Super Galaxy provides strategic airlift capability, transporting oversized cargo and personnel to support global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 16:47
|Photo ID:
|9524494
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-CJ792-1026
|Resolution:
|4288x2859
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Airlift Squadron Conducts Flare Operations [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.