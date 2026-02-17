9th Airlift Squadron Conducts Flare Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-5M Super Galaxy flies to a testing range at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 12, 2026. The C-5M Super Galaxy provides strategic airlift capability, transporting oversized cargo and personnel to support global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)