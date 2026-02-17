9th Airlift Squadron Conducts Flare Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shayne Callahan, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, watches C-5M Super Galaxy flare testing operations at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 12, 2026. Super Galaxy loadmasters manage cargo operations and ensure aircraft weight and balance requirements are met for global mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)