A C-5M Super Galaxy conducts flare testing operations at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 12, 2026. The Dover-based C-5M Super Galaxy conducted defensive countermeasures testing over the Eglin range to evaluate enhanced survivability systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 16:47
|Photo ID:
|9524492
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-CJ792-1009
|Resolution:
|2987x1991
|Size:
|353.84 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 9th Airlift Squadron Conducts Flare Operations [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.