325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Tomaszkowicz, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, signals to a pilot at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2026. Personnel from the 325th Fighter Wing participated in Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a joint exercise designed to enhance leadership, improve interoperability and integrate advanced technologies to compete and succeed in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)