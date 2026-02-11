(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1

    325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Loghan Garcia and Dayton Spurlock, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members, move a CATM-120C inert training missile at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2026. Personnel and aircraft travelled to Nevada for Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a joint exercise where the 325th Fighter Wing executed leadership, readiness and combat skills necessary for mission success in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 08:55
    Photo ID: 9523660
    VIRIN: 260128-F-WQ860-1049
    Resolution: 5582x3714
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1, by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1
    325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1
    325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    325th FW leads RF-Nellis 26-1

    ACC
    maintainers
    F-35A Lightning II
    325th Fighter Wing
    Red Flag-Nellis
    aircraft

