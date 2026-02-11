U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Loghan Garcia and Dayton Spurlock, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members, move a CATM-120C inert training missile at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2026. Personnel and aircraft travelled to Nevada for Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a joint exercise where the 325th Fighter Wing executed leadership, readiness and combat skills necessary for mission success in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9523660
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-WQ860-1049
|Resolution:
|5582x3714
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
This work, 325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
