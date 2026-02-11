325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Loghan Garcia and Dayton Spurlock, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members, move a CATM-120C inert training missile at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2026. Personnel and aircraft travelled to Nevada for Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a joint exercise where the 325th Fighter Wing executed leadership, readiness and combat skills necessary for mission success in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)