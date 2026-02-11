(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1 [Image 2 of 3]

    325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Latavius Freeland, 325th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, inspects an F-35A Lightning II following a flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2026. The 95th FGS is participating in Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a joint exercise designed to enhance leadership, improve interoperability, and integrate advanced technologies to compete and succeed in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 08:55
    Photo ID: 9523661
    VIRIN: 260128-F-WQ860-1066
    Resolution: 3644x2425
    Size: 987.9 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, 325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    325th FW leads RF-Nellis 26-1

    ACC
    maintainers
    F-35A Lightning II
    325th Fighter Wing
    Red Flag-Nellis
    aircraft

