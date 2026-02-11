325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Latavius Freeland, 325th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, inspects an F-35A Lightning II following a flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2026. The 95th FGS is participating in Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a joint exercise designed to enhance leadership, improve interoperability, and integrate advanced technologies to compete and succeed in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)