U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Latavius Freeland, 325th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, inspects an F-35A Lightning II following a flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2026. The 95th FGS is participating in Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a joint exercise designed to enhance leadership, improve interoperability, and integrate advanced technologies to compete and succeed in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9523661
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-WQ860-1066
|Resolution:
|3644x2425
|Size:
|987.9 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th FW participate in RF-Nellis 26-1 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
