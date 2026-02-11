Honor Cordon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and German Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, Bundeswehr Joint Force Commander, exchange gifts at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 4 2026. Senior leader visits serve to strengthen relationships and demonstrate U.S. Army Europe’s commitment to our ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).