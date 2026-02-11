(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Honor Cordon [Image 3 of 3]

    Honor Cordon

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Nathaniel Petraitis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and German Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, Bundeswehr Joint Force Commander, exchange gifts at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 4 2026. Senior leader visits serve to strengthen relationships and demonstrate U.S. Army Europe’s commitment to our ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 08:50
    Photo ID: 9523656
    VIRIN: 260204-A-DE427-1004
    Resolution: 8109x5406
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Cordon [Image 3 of 3], by Nathaniel Petraitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    HonorCordon

