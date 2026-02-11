Honor Cordon

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and German Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, Bundeswehr Joint Force Commander, salute during the playing of the German and U.S. national anthems Wiesbaden, Feb. 4, 2026. Senior leader visits serve to strengthen relationships and demonstrate U.S. Army Europe’s commitment to our ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).
