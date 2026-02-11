German Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, Bundeswehr Joint Force Commander, signs the guest book at the headquarters of U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. Sollfrank met with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9523652
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-DE427-1003
|Resolution:
|7995x5330
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor Cordon [Image 3 of 3], by Nathaniel Petraitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.