    Honor Cordon [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honor Cordon

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Nathaniel Petraitis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    German Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, Bundeswehr Joint Force Commander, signs the guest book at the headquarters of U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. Sollfrank met with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 08:50
    Photo ID: 9523652
    VIRIN: 260204-A-DE427-1003
    Resolution: 7995x5330
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Honor Cordon [Image 3 of 3], by Nathaniel Petraitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Cordon
    Honor Cordon
    Honor Cordon

