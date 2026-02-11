Honor Cordon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

German Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, Bundeswehr Joint Force Commander, signs the guest book at the headquarters of U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. Sollfrank met with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).