Barbershop opening ceremony held at Chabelley Airfield

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pose for a photo during a barbershop opening ceremony at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2026. The ceremony marked the opening of an on-site barbershop, providing Airmen a quality-of-life service that supports morale and personal readiness in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)