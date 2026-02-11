(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Barbershop opening ceremony held at Chabelley Airfield

    Barbershop opening ceremony held at Chabelley Airfield

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryley Paquette, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Mission Support deputy commander, receives a haircut at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2026. Chabelley Airfield recently received a new on-site barbershop to support quality of life for deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 01:53
    Photo ID: 9523572
    VIRIN: 260131-F-XY111-1013
    Resolution: 4497x2994
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barbershop opening ceremony held at Chabelley Airfield [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

