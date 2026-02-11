(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Barbershop opening ceremony held at Chabelley Airfield [Image 1 of 3]

    Barbershop opening ceremony held at Chabelley Airfield

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryley Paquette, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Mission Support deputy commander, receives a haircut at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2026. Chabelley Airfield recently received a new on-site barbershop to support quality of life for deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 01:53
    Photo ID: 9523571
    VIRIN: 260131-F-XY111-1006
    Resolution: 4121x2925
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    This work, Barbershop opening ceremony held at Chabelley Airfield [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa

