Barbershop opening ceremony held at Chabelley Airfield

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryley Paquette, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Mission Support deputy commander, receives a haircut at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2026. Chabelley Airfield recently received a new on-site barbershop to support quality of life for deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 01:53
|Photo ID:
|9523571
|VIRIN:
|260131-F-XY111-1006
|Resolution:
|4121x2925
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
